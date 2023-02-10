Watch Now
SpartanNash donating bottled water, diapers to earthquake survivors

Posted at 1:39 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 13:39:34-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash is donating bottled water and diapers in an effort to provide relief to victims of the earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria earlier this week.

The death toll surpassed 20,000 at time of writing.

We’re told Convoy of Hope is helping allocate the food company’s donations.

“The destruction in Turkey and Syria is unimaginable, and we feel compelled to leverage supplies we have in stock to provide critical aid as fast as possible,” says SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “Serving and creating solutions are embedded in our corporate identity, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help. We will continue to monitor the need in this area, and we once again invite our supplier community to join us in providing support.”

Last year, SpartanNash says it donated $1 million worth of supplies to Ukraine and provided support to those affected by other disasters in Kentucky, Mississippi, Florida and Puerto Rico.

READ MORE: Here's how you can help the victims of the Turkey, Syria earthquake

