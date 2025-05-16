Some mid-Michigan neighbors remain in the dark following last night's storm

LANSING, Mich. — Work is now underway following Thursday night’s severe weather throughout our neighborhoods.

Some neighbors woke up in the dark and Consumers Energy is now working to restore it.

Here is a look where the numbers stand:

Eaton County: 7906

Ingham County: 9789

Clinton County: 1125

Jackson County: 1168

