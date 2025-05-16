Some mid-Michigan neighbors remain in the dark following last night's storm

LANSING, Mich. — Work is now underway following Thursday night’s severe weather throughout our neighborhoods.
Some neighbors woke up in the dark and Consumers Energy is now working to restore it.
Here is a look where the numbers stand:
Eaton County: 7906
Ingham County: 9789
Clinton County: 1125
Jackson County: 1168
