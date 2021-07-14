Watch
'Some crumbs': Critics urge rejection of $641M Flint deal

<p>FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2016 photo, the Flint Water Plant tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder on Thursday, March 10, released another 4,400 pages of his executive office's emails and documents related to the lead-contaminated water in Flint. The disclosure is the third voluntary release of such records, which have revealed his administration's inner dialogue before the crisis and as it grew after the financially struggling city left Detroit's water system and started using the Flint River to save money. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, FILE)</p>
Posted at 10:28 PM, Jul 13, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Some Flint residents are urging a judge to reject a $641 million settlement in litigation arising from the Michigan city's lead-contaminated water.

Federal Judge Judith Levy traveled to a Flint courtroom to listen to the objections. She's holding hearings before deciding whether to approve or veto a deal worked out by lawyers for Flint residents, the state of Michigan and other parties. Michigan is paying $600 million of the settlement.

Lawyers are seeking to carve out $200 million for their fees. The agreement makes money available to Flint residents who were exposed to the highly corrosive water, which wasn't properly treated in 2014 and 2015.

