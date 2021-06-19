Watch
Snyder-era officials charged in Flint lose court challenge

<p>The Flint Water Plant tower is shown January 13, 2016 in Flint, Michigan. </p>
Posted at 10:57 PM, Jun 18, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge says a group of people indicted in the Flint water scandal has no right to challenge the evidence in District Court.

The decision is a defeat for five people who were charged with felonies through indictments.

Indictments are rarely used in state courts.

People typically charged with felonies are entitled to a hearing called a preliminary exam at which a judge sends a case to trial or dismisses it.

But Genesee County Judge Elizabeth Kelly said that’s not the procedure after an indictment.

Nine people were indicted by a judge serving as a one-person grand jury in Flint.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder was charged with misdemeanors and wasn’t part of the challenge.

