(WSYM) — A small plane is down in a field between Howell and Fowlerville.

Michigan State Police say the plane made an emergency landing at around 3:45 p.m Thursday. The 33-year-old pilot was able to bring the plane down into a field in Handy Township.

Video from Chopper 7 shows the plane in a cornfield. The scene is near Layton Road and I-96.

At this point, it's not clear what problem the plane suffered. The FAA is headed to the scene to investigate.

No one was injured.