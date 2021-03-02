(WSYM) — Today, we're sitting down with the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Saima Mohsin is also making history as the first Muslim to serve in the position.

You can see the full interview in the video player above.

"We are very fortunate to live in a country where we are a society that is ruled by law and the fair administration is something that we all expect, we all deserve, and I think that really drives me, knowing how important it is to have a society where the rule of law is such an important aspect of that society and it's really what makes us successful," Mohsin says.