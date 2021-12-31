Sharpen your ice skating skills at these mid-Michigan rinks

LANSING, Mich. — Get off your feet and onto the ice. Mid-Michigan has a couple of places where you can sharpen your ice skating skills.

Optimist Ice Arena

For over 30 years, Optimist Ice Arena has been the spot in Jackson where families go to get their blade on.

"It's a family affair during the holidays," said assistant manager David Templin.

The atmosphere inside screams fun and right now you can test out your slick moves during one of their holiday open skating sessions.

Holiday Open Skating Session at Optimist Ice Arena



"The public can come in and do skates, go skating, use skate rentals. We have helmets to offer to the newer skaters for safety. We have skate helpers out on the ice for them to go skating," Templin said.

They even offer open skate for those wanting to play hockey. Admission for the Holiday Open Skating is $10 and $3 for skate rentals. The ice arena has rentals from toddler size 6 all the way up to size 15 for large hockey skates.

And if you work up an appetite while skating you can treat yourself to some good food.

"We got a full flat top. We do burgers, we do chicken sandwiches, chicken finger meals, popcorn, french fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, nachos, we have just about everything," Templin said.

The holiday open skating schedule runs through this Sunday and then they will return back to their normal winter schedule.

Munn Ice Arena

If you didn't know, Munn Ice Arena is not only home to the Spartan's hockey team it's also a place where you can ice skate.

The chilly arena offers public skating, open hockey and freestyle for those figure skaters looking to work on their skills, jumps and routines.

Whether you're a pro or an amateur Munn is the perfect place to bring your family for some quality ice time.

Munn Ice Arena



When you enter the arena head to the Pro Shop located in section K on the main concourse to get your skates and pay admission.

Admission for the general public costs $6. Admission for MSU students, faculty and staff who have ID and anyone under the age of 18 is $5. Skate rentals cost $2, and you can get a group discount with prior arrangements.

And don't forget your mask. MSU requires you to wear them indoors at campus facilities.

Suburban Ice Skating Rink

And finally, Suburban Ice in East Lansing is also a spot you should check out. The rink will offer a couple of public skating sessions and drop-in hockey through the month of Jan. A full schedule can be found here.

