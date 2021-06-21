Severe weather brings tornado warnings to some Michigan counties

(WSYM) — Severe weather that was moving through Michigan and metro Detroit brought tornado warnings to a couple of counties in counties near the Indiana/Ohio border with Michigan.

The warnings came in Branch County and Hillsdale County just after 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana also said it got a report of a confirmed tornado that was moving east around 35 mph just after 10 p.m.

Our Northern Indiana office just got a report of a confirmed tornado in Coldwater, MI. The tornado was moving east at 35 mph. https://t.co/EvP9bGNFaX — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 21, 2021

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for southeast Michigan until 1 a.m.