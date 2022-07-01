HARTFORD, Mich. — Investigators executed a search warrant at the Hartford Police Department on Thursday after received a tip about illegal drug activity.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott says the narcotics division started investigating after receiving information regarding illegal narcotics activity.

Sheriff Abbott told FOX 17 Thursday that Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran has been placed on administrative leave pending this investigation.

Deputies and Michigan State Police troopers executed a search warrant at the Hartford Police Department on Thursday as part of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released many details about the results of the search but says the investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, a report will be sent to the Van Buren County prosecutor for review.

According to Sheriff Abbott, additional details about the investigation will only be released if criminal charges are authorized by the prosecutor’s office.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube