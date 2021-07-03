Watch
NewsState

Actions

School district reprimands employee who cut girl's hair

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
FILE
Schools education file photo
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 22:35:58-04

MICHIGAN — A Michigan school district has reprimanded three employees after a 7-year-old girl’s hair was cut at her elementary school.

The Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education said Friday in a news release that an independent third-party investigation determined that despite ‘good intentions’ of the worker who cut the girl’s hair on March 26, doing so without permission from her parents and without the knowledge of district administrators violated school policy.

The other two employees were aware of the incident but didn’t report it.

Jimmy Hoffmeyer said no one involved with the investigation has spoken to him or his daughter, Jurnee, whose hair was cut.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Submit Your Photos Here