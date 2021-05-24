Salvation Army launching new e-commerce website on June 1

(WXYZ) — The Salvation Army is launching a new e-commerce website on June 1.

The Salvation Army Army Adult Rehabilitation Centers created shopsastores.org through partnerships with eBay for Charity and Upright Labs.

Salvation Army says the online storefront will complement the retail operations in brick-and-mortar stores. The site aims to offer customers an affordable, sustainable and creative way to shop from the comfort of their own homes and from their mobile devices.

All proceeds benefit the men and women who come to The Salvation Army ARC seeking help and rehabilitation.

“We’re excited to be finally moving in this direction,” said Major Randall Polsley, Commander of the Adult Rehabilitation Centers in the Central Territory, in a press release. “This launch is long overdue, and it not only provides us additional opportunities to achieve long-term goals, but more importantly makes it possible for us to continue serving men and women seeking rehabilitation, in communities all over this country.”

The site will offer a wide variety of apparel, footwear, jewelry and more to choose from.

