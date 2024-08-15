One person hospitalized following crash

LANSING, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Lansing, according to officials.

The Lansing Fire Rescue Department tell us it happened just after 1:30 am Thursday, August 15th.

Officials say that it happened on Miller and Wise Rd.

When officials got to the scene they found a truck on the roof with one person trapped inside.

The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details are available at this time.

