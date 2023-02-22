Road, weather conditions as ice storm hits the Greater Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. — The National Weather Service has placed mid-Michigan is under an ice storm warning until 4 a.m. Thursday. Our FOX 47 News reporters are giving up-to-date coverage as the storm rolls into their neighborhoods.

Our Chief Photographer Russell Shellberg lives in DeWitt, and he gave an update about the road conditions north of Lansing.

FOX 47 News reporter Russell Shellberg talks about the icy conditions in DeWitt

Moving southward, reporter Asya Lawrence was outside the station near Interstate 496 where the roads are slightly slick as freezing rain comes down.

Lansing ice storm conditions from Asya Lawrence

Finally, our reporter Lauren Shields reported on the road conditions where she lives in Mason.

Road, weather conditions in Mason from Lauren Shields

All three of them will be reporting on the conditions throughout the night as the storm continues, so be sure to tune into FOX 47 to get the latest updates.

