(WSYM) — Concerts are officially back in the metro Detroit area. Guns N' Roses took center stage at Comerica Park over the weekend.

Fans and bands aren't the only ones excited to be back at venues. The people who put it all together – stagehands – are overjoyed as well.

If you're a rock fan, you know Green Day and Fallout Boy will be at the ballpark on Tuesday night. But they wouldn't be able to take the stage that's behind these gates, if it wasn't for the important hands that put it all together from the ground up."

Even in the rain - Marley Martin is still happy to be setting up.

"Getting back to work is a blessing! This whole last year has been depressing, to say the least," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on concerts - meaning stagehands, who help set up everything from lights, sound, special effects and production – were out of work.

"It's been a long time coming. March of last year is when we saw everything go away for us," Johnny Kinsora, the president of the Local 38 Stagehands, said.

Almost 200 stagehands with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union are in full swing.

Wrestling was at Little Caesars Arena two weekends ago, Guns N' Roses at Comerica Park this weekend and another concert this week.

The union doesn't only support people living in Detroit and southeastern Michigan. It also helps people living across the river in Canada.

Many in the union are asking people to get vaccinated, and at the very least, wear masks to support them and keep concerts and other events happening.