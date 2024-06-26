Residents on guard for ticks carrying Lyme Disease this summer

Ticks are becoming a growing problem in our neighborhoods

The CDC reported over 63,000 cases of Lyme Disease across the U.S. in 2022

Video shows residents walking with their dogs as they talk about their experiences with ticks

A rainy day at Soldan Dog Park in Lansing didn't stop residents from going on a walk with their best friends.

Teresa Lippert treated her dog Brownie to a walk Wednesday afternoon, something she does four times a week.

"It's her favorite place," Lippert said. "This is my happy place."

Lippert is aware of the risks of ticks when she goes out on her weekly walks with Brownie but tries to focus on her dog's leisure.

"I try not to think about it too much," Lippert said. "I don't want to ruin our fun."

Walking beside Lippert was Bob Berger and his dog Spot. Berger said he has pulled off more ticks from himself than he has on his dog.

"The four that I found on me had not bit me yet," Berger said. "They were attached but not drawing blood."

Berger was lucky to pull the ticks off before they could dig into his skin. Ticks are responsible for transmitting viruses such as Lyme Disease.

WATCH: TICK SEASON IS HERE: What you need to do about ticks in Mid-Michigan

TICK SEASON IS HERE: What you need to know about ticks in Mid-Michigan

The CDC reported more than 63,000 cases of the disease in 2022. In Michigan, the blacklegged tick is responsible for transmitting the disease.

A map from Michigan Department of Health & Human Services shows four of our mid-Michigan counties including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham & Jackson have at least two confirmed local exposures or ticks with Lyme bacteria.

Dog owners like Jim Hudson are ready for ticks this summer. Hudson was walking his three dogs at the park when asked if he was concerned about ticks.

"No not really," Hudson said.

Dog owners like Hudson have prepared by making sure their pet receives treatment for both ticks and fleas.

"Most people [that come to the park] do that," Hudson said.

WATCH: TICK SAFETY TIPS FOR HIKERS, PET OWNERS THIS SUMMER

Tick safety tips for the summer

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook