Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan marries software engineer

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan has married software engineer Rob Gulley in a small outdoor ceremony, the Democrat’s office announced Sunday.

Stevens, 38, married Gulley, 37, on Friday evening “in their home state of Michigan.” They met while attending high school and reconnected in 2017.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel officiated the ceremony, according to a post on Twitter.

Stevens’ office said that in order to attend guests had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.

“The couple shares their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of well wishes and kind words from all across the country,” Stevens’ office said in a statement. “They are incredibly excited to begin their life together.”

Stevens, of Rochester Hills, is in her second term. Her district includes parts of Wayne and Oakland counties.

