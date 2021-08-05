Remains of a soldier killed during Korean War returned after 71 years

LANSING, Mich. — The remains of a Soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Aug. 13. Funeral services for Army Sgt. Jesse "Johnnie" D. Hill will be performed by A.J. Desmond and Sons Funeral Home in Troy, Michigan, preceding the interment.

A native of Highland Park, Michigan, Hill was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was only 20 years-old.

Army Casualty Office Jesse "Johnnie" D. Hill

Almost seventy years later, Hill's remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on May 19, 2020, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence, as well as, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Hill's name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,600 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

"For additional information about Sgt. Hill, go to the following link.

To learn more about the Department of Defense's mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.

