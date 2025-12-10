Record Holiday Travel Expected as 122 Million Americans Plan to Hit the Road and Take to the Skies

A record number of Americans are planning to travel this holiday season, with AAA projecting 122.4 million people will journey at least 50 miles from home during the 13-day period from December 20 through January 1.

The projection represents a 2.2% increase from last year's record of 119.7 million travelers, signaling continued growth in holiday travel demand.

Nearly 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, with AAA expecting 109.5 million Americans to travel by car. Gas prices are helping fuel the road trip boom, as the national average dropped below $3 a gallon this month for the first time in four years.

Air travel is also breaking records this holiday season. More than 8 million people will fly domestically, marking the first time the number has exceeded 8 million for the year-end period.

However, flying will cost travelers more. Domestic flights are averaging nearly $900 a ticket, up 7% from last year.

