Public transportation offering free rides to the polls in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Election Day is on Tuesday, and this is just a reminder that a few public transportation services in the area are making sure everyone has a way to the polls.

Capital Area Transportation Authority

The Capital Area Transportation Authority has been making sure people have free rides to the polls since 1988.

You can ride on CATA for free to your local clerk's office, register to vote and to vote in the general election.

Residents can also get a ride to ballot drop boxes.

No questions will be asked or proof of registration required, all you have to do is tell the bus driver when you board you are going to vote.

For more details on locations, click here.

Jackson Area Transportation Authority

The Jackson Area Transportation Authority announced on their Facebook page that they will also be offering free rides to and from the polls on Nov. 8.

Eaton County Public Transportation Authority

The Eaton County Public Transportation Authority is providing free rides to and from the polls on Nov. 8. Rides to drop off absentee ballots are also free.

Those interested should call (517) 534-4087 or (517) 371-3312.

Clinton Transit

Clinton Transit will also be providing free rides to and from the polls on Election Day. The public transportation service says whether you're going to vote or a poll worker the ride is free.

All you have to do is call (989) 224-8127 ahead for a ride.

For more information, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook