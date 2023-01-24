Proposed bill would change Michigan's fireworks law

(WXYZ) — A new bill in the Michigan Senate aims to lessen the number of days fireworks can be shot off in the state around holidays.

Senate Bill 17, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Paul Wojno from Warren, would drop the number of days Michiganders can shoot off fireworks to 8-9, down from 12-13 days.

The bill is co-sponsored by several other Senators from throughout the state.

Under the bill, fireworks would be allowed to be discharged July 3-4 until 11:45 p.m. and on July 5 if the date is a Friday or a Saturday.

It is also allowed Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, and the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day and on Labor Day.

Also, the bill allows governments of larger cities – those with a population density of more than 3,400 residents per square mile – to add more regulations for fireworks except on Dec. 31, Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.

The bill also changes the fine to $2,000 for each violation, up from $1,000

It was referred to the Senate Committee on Local Government.

