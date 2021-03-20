Program to explore how different cultures deal with grief

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan State University’s Science Gallery Detroit and the MSU Broad Art Museum will host an international, virtual conference on grief and how people across the globe deal with it.

Science of Grief starts Saturday evening with a panel discussion that explores death rituals practiced throughout the world and how some have been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, some hospitals restricted visitation which prevented loved ones from being with of those receiving treatment.

Traditional funeral services and burials were set aside or banned in some countries.