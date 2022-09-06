President Biden to visit North American International Auto Show September 14

(WXYZ) — The White House is confirming President Joe Biden will come to Detroit for the North American International Auto Show on Wednesday, September 14.

Biden was asked about the show during a White House American Rescue Plan event last week. He responded, saying he would be there because he's a "car guy."

Today's announcement confirms the visit and says Biden will highlight "highlight the electric vehicle manufacturing boom in America."

Biden last visited the North American International Auto Show in January 2017 while still Vice President to Barack Obama. You can see our report on that visit below: