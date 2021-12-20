Popcorn, records, candles, and wine. Try your holiday shopping at these mid-Michigan shops

LANSING, Mich. — Did the supply chain shortage dress up as the Grinch and steal your Christmas this year? Still, need last-minute gifts? Here are a few spots in mid-Michigan where you can try some holiday shopping.

Old Town General Store

From good wine to Michigan-themed products, the Old Town General Store has a variety of things you can snag for a holiday gift. The store has been in Old Town for almost nine years.

"We make gift baskets. We customize them. We try really hard to support other small Michigan businesses by having their products here," said owner Rhea Van Atta.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 A gift basket at Old Town General Store



Old Town General Store has things like candles, yummy chocolates, mugs and handmade soaps. They also offer little things that can make great stocking stuffers like soup mixes, dip mixes and coasters.

"There are so many things, you know, we all have people in our lives that we want to give a gift to, but they already have so many things, you know, and so consumables are I think are a nice idea," Van Atta said.

Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Christmas Eve their hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cravings Gourmet Popcorn

What about giving the gift of popcorn this holiday season? Cravings Gourmet Popcorn is shaking things up and has plenty of flavors to choose from. The store has been open and serving up salty and sweet treats since 2007.

"We have traditional stuff, we got caramel, corn, cheddar cheese, white cheddar, movie theater popcorn. But then we also have things that are more off the radar like dill pickle, or we have a hot Kansas City white cheddar, which is like a really spicy hot white cheddar," owner Chad Jordan said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 Christmas popcorn tins at Cravings Gourmet Popcorn



Popcorn is the perfect gift events and holiday parties. We also love popcorn while watching movies, so why not take some home to the family?

"People want to share happiness with their families. So buying popcorn, tins, bags of popcorn, candy, and treats. It's a lot of fun. Just, it's one of those things that makes the holidays that much better," Jordan said.

They also sell popcorn-making supplies for those who would prefer to be their own popcorn chef.

Normal hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The shop is open until 7 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays. And on Sundays, they are serving up the kettle from noon until 5 p.m. And on Christmas Eve they will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Record Lounge

And finally, The Record Lounge in REO Town has everything you need for music lovers, assuming they have a turntable.

"We've got everything from soul, the classic country. We've got hip hop, classic rock, everything you could imagine. We've even got new vinyl," owner Heather Frarey said.

The shop started 13 years ago.

New vinyl include Billy Eilish and the queen bee herself Beyonce. The store also has vintage electronics and quite a few Christmas records to help set the holiday mood.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 Records being sold at The Record Lounge in REO Town



"You know, to me music, it's memories, you know, is if somebody were to say, you know, I don't care about music, it blows me away," Frarey said. "Because to me, if I hear a song from maybe when I went in junior high or something, it would always bring back a fun memory and especially during Christmas time."

And Frarey says, if they don't have what you're looking for they can order it.

The shop is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, they are open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. And for those who can't get to the store until Christmas Eve you're in luck. They are open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook