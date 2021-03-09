Menu

Watch
NewsState

Actions

Police: Student accidentally detonates explosive at western Michigan high school

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don't have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Empty classroom covid-19
Posted at 7:55 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 19:55:43-05

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — Police say a teenager brought a homemade explosive device to a western Michigan high school and accidentally detonated it in class. He and five other people were injured, including a teacher at Newaygo High School.

The Newaygo superintendent says the 16-year-old showed a "serious lack of judgment." Peg Mathis says the student wasn't trying to hurt others. The high school was evacuated and students were sent home because of odor and smoke.

The student with the device had "moderate to severe injuries" while four more students had minor injuries. A teacher also sought treatment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters