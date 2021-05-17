Police: Michigan boy, 12, fatally shoots 15-year-old girl

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot by a 12-year-old boy in southern Michigan in what appears to have been an accidental shooting.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department says the girl died at the scene Sunday afternoon after she was shot by the boy in Edwardsburg.

Police say a witness told officers the gun was taken from a safe and the boy did not realize it was loaded before he pointed the weapon at the girl and pulled the trigger.

The girl has not been identified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Kalamazoo.

The 12-year-old boy has not been taken into custody.