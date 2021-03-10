Police: 19 cats, 3 dogs removed from home 'unfit for living'

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Nineteen cats and three dogs have been removed from a Port Huron home that a building inspector has deemed unfit for living.

Port Huron police say police and animal control officers found the animals Tuesday after a report of animal cruelty and hoarding.

Floors in the home were covered in animal urine and feces.

Police add that several of the animals were sick or diseased and a couple needed urgent care.

A 53-year-old woman and her 44-year-old husband have made plans to move from the home.

Police say the case is under investigations and charges are forthcoming.