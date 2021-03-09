Plaintiffs' attorneys seeking $202M of $641.5M Flint water settlement

(WSYM) — Plaintiffs' attorneys in the Flint water civil litigation are seeking $202 million of the $641.5 million settlement, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Nessel's office said the state is prohibited from offering an opinion on the amount sought.

The attorneys filed a motion Monday with the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Michigan.

The amount of settlement funds that will be used to pay the attorney fees and expenses will be decided by the court. Nessel's office said courts are regularly required to rule on attorney fee requests in cases like this.

"The court is in the best position to make that determination and is experienced with the legal standards applicable to such a request and is familiar with the work of plaintiffs' attorneys in the Flint water cases.

Nessel said the state cannot take any position on the application for attorney fees and expenses.

