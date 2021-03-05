PHOTOS: Governor Whitmer visits Michigan National Guard members on duty in Washington DC

(WXYZ) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office has released photos from her visit to members of the state's National Guard who are on duty at the nation's capitol.

Whitmer met with members of the guard and had lunch with them in the wake of recent reports about inedible food. the visit comes a day after her office announced their deployment would be coming to an end.

"The brave men and women of the Michigan National Guard are professionals who excel at the work they perform, and this time is no different as they answered the call to protect our nation’s Capitol Building,” said Governor Whitmer in a news release. “The Michigan National Guard has been called upon in an unprecedented manner over the past year as we responded to COVID-19, natural disasters, and civil unrest. Today’s visit was about showing appreciation for all of their sacrifices over the past couple of months, and an opportunity to recognize some outstanding servicemembers. I am incredibly proud of them and eager for their return home.”