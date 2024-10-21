Person hospitalized following Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized following an early morning fire.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us it happened right before 4 AM Monday, October 21 on Hillsdale Street.

We’re told that when they arrived the homeowner was outside and light smoke was coming from the basement.

Officials were able to get the fire out.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook