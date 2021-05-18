Patriot Golf Days taking place over Memorial Day weekend, benefitting Folds of Honor

(WSYM) — Patriot Golf Days, which is a partnership between Folds of Honor and the PGA of America, is being held for the first time ever over Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

The partnership is entering its 15th year holding Patriot Golf Days, and was started in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the founder of Folds of Honor. The organization provides scholarships to children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members.

In the last 15 years, Patriot Golf Days has provided over 10,000 scholarships worth about $50 million to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members.

Golfers and others can donate to the organization or play a round at one of the courses supporting Patriot Golf Days. In Michigan, you can play at Treetops, TopGolf Auburn Hills or Tiber Trace.

You can also play a round at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, which Rooney founded and opened this month. 100% of the profits go to Folds of Honor.

Other courses in Michigan can register to be part of Patriot Golf Days by visiting patriotgolfdays.com.