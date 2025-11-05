Partial SNAP benefit payments to begin Saturday in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Neighbors who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could see partial payments begin as soon as Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that it will reduce the SNAP benefit payments by approximately 50% for November.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says they are told the reduction is due to the limited availability of funds amid the federal government shutdown.

MDHHS says neighbors who normally receive their benefits on the third, fifth, or seventh of the month will receive their partial SNAP payment on Saturday.

Everyone else will receive partial benefits on their normally scheduled date.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.