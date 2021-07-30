Parents facing charges after 4-year-old girl shoots herself with unsecured handgun

DETROIT, Mich. — Two parents have been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of their 4-year-old daughter.

Jesse Briggs and Shamira Houston, both 21 years old, are facing charges.

On July 27 at 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of Chene Street in Detroit, the 4-year-old allegedly picked up an unsecured handgun in the home and shot herself in her right hip. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Briggs has been charged with one count of Second-Degree Child Abuse and one count of Felony Firearm. Houston has been charged with one count of Tampering with Evidence.