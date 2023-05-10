Parent reacts to independent report on threat and suicide assessments plus safety policies for Oxford schools

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Some sweet kisses and calm surroundings are how Meghan Gregory and her family achieve peace these days.

WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “How do you move forward?”

“Day by day, you know. We have setbacks. When you start to move forward and then something happens and pushes you backwards, you know we’re just trying to keep everyone positive,” said Oxford parent Meghan Gregory.

“Did Keegan go back to school?” asked Lewis.

“He tried for a hot second,” said Gregory. “And then it didn’t work out. It was too hard, he said he can’t concentrate.”

16-year-old Keegan is the oldest of five children she has in the Oxford school district and the one in the bathroom who saw Justin Schilling gunned down that fateful day.

In an effort to provide a safe or more secure feeling, Oxford schools just released its latest changes to safety measures including night lock door shades, so you can't see in, armed private security guards at all buildings, and weapons detection system that will now stay on.

The new measures came with a highly anticipated, almost 200-page report by investigator firm Guidepost Solutions that evaluated the district's procedures, and also when a student becomes a threat to public safety.

“I think they’re trying and I’m thankful that they are giving us those answers," said Gregory. “They should be asking every assessment if anyone has access to weapons.”

So, reading through the recommendations that Guidepost had, it was eye-opening. They should be doing those things and they’re still not in place.

For now, it's Keegan's new dog Ace that keeps the cup feeling half full.

If you are interested in attending a Q & A session, they are 3 opportunities open to the public on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

