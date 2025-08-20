Owosso small business owners discuss impact of One Big Beautiful Bill with Congressman Tom Barrett

Small business owners in Owosso met with U.S. Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Tom Barrett to discuss how new legislation could impact their operations.

Small business owners expressed postive reactions to the one big beautiful bill's potential effects.

The bill includes tax cuts, deregulation of environmental policies, and incentives for business investment.

Critics worry about increased costs from tariffs and potential cuts to Medicaid coverage.

Along Main Street of Owosso are building after buildings of small businesses, many of whom are watching closely as new legislation takes shape.

Bryan Marks, who owns multiple businesses in the area, participated in a roundtable discussion with U.S. Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler and Congressman Tom Barrett about how new legislation and government policies could impact local enterprises.

"I am an owner of multiple businesses, heavy civil construction, concrete ready mix," Marks said.

The meeting focused on the potential benefits and challenges the legislation might bring to small business owners in the community.

Congressman Barrett emphasized the importance of these discussions. "Highlights a lot of the really important stuff going on in our economy and the real emphasis we are putting on small business," Barrett said.

Marks believes the law's deregulation and tax credits could make a positive difference but noted that increased skilled training opportunities and workforce development are also critical needs.

Administrator Loeffler maintained that the legislation addresses these concerns directly.

"It cuts taxes for a lot of hard working Americans, it creates incentives to work, it provides more investments ability to start their own business," Loeffler said.

However, not all community members share this optimistic outlook. Executive Director of Michigan Families for Fair Care Steve Lawson expressed concerns about potential negative consequences.

"I think support for small business is great but I think though if you are a small restaurant produce is more expensive because of tariffs," Lawson said.

Lawson also worried about the legislation's broader impact on healthcare access in the region.

"Tens of thousands at risk of losing that health insurance because of that legislation," he said.

Despite these differing perspectives, Marks appreciates that lawmakers are engaging with business owners about their needs.

"It's great to hear what's in the bill so we know where we are going, where we are headed and how we can achieve those things," Marks said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

