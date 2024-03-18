ORV Season beginning soon: How to get your 2024-25 license and trail permits

LANSING, Mich. — April 1st marks the start of the 2024-25 ORV season in Michigan. This means it is time for residents to purchase new licenses and trail permits to be ready for the upcoming season.

With the license and permit you will have access to 4 thousand miles of state-designated ORV trails and scramble areas, eligible county/national forest roads, state forest roads, and more.

The licenses and trail permits are valid for one year, beginning April 1st and ending March 31st of the following year.

If you want to purchase the license and trail permits click here.

