One person shot at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor, police say it is not a random incident

Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor is locked down following a shooting at the mall.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Apr 16, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ann Arbor police say a man was shot inside a store at Briarwood Mall on Friday afternoon.

Police say this is not an active shooter situation and they believe it was not a random act.

Police say the suspect or suspects are not known at this time and no suspect is under arrest.

The shooting happened at the Von Maur store inside the mall.

Police are still clearing the mall and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information to call AAPD at 734-794-6920 or at the tip line at 734-996-3199.

