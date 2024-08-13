One man dead following crash in Ingham County, officials say

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead following a crash that happened just at 6 pm in Ingham County.
Officials tell us it happened Monday night, August 12th, on E. Haslett Road near N. M52.
We’re told the driver, a 63-year-old Perry man, was going East when he went off the road and hit a tree.
Deputies say he died on scene due to his injuries.
No one else was in the car at the time.
We’re told that alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, but speed is.
If you know anything about this investigation, you’re being asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.
