One man dead and another arrested following weekend shooting, police say

LANSING, Mich. — One man has been arrested after another man was pronounced dead following a shooting early Saturday July 28, that’s according to the Lansing Police Department.
Officials tell us that the call came in around 12:30 to the 3400 block of Beau Jardin Drive for a shooting.
We’re told that they found a 26-year-old man who was shot multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers say that a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death.
This is an active investigation.
The public is being asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867, or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page with any information about this case.