Olivet College to be renamed to The University of Olivet

OLIVET, Mich. — Olivet College will soon be renamed to The University of Olivet.

The Board of Trustees approved the name change during a board meeting on May 19, school officials say.

We’re told the shift to The University of Olivet reflects the school's robust variety of new programs and increased student enrollment.

President Steven M. Corey, Ph.D. released the following statement with Tuesday’s announcement:

“In 1844, the legislature told us that ‘so long as Olivet had anything to do with the propagation of anti-slavery views,’ there would be no college charter. Our founders firmly believed that higher education should be open and welcome to all, regardless of gender, race or socioeconomic status; they persisted and became the Olivet Institute.





“When, in 1859, the State of Michigan was ready to accept the Olivet vision and mission for a more just society, we evolved and became Olivet College. Olivet continues to persist 179 years later. Now, as a more comprehensive institution, it’s time to evolve again to The University of Olivet.”

The name change takes effect this fall.

Officials say the university will still offer accessible private college education to scholars seeking an immersive and relationship-based education.

We’re also told an expansion to Olivet’s campus is underway, with the Cutler Student Center and an esports space expected to open in a matter of months.

