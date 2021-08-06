Not about the money: Antique collector just wants lawn ornament back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sometimes it’s less about the monetary value of things, and more about their sentiment that determines their value.

That’s true of the antique bike that was recently swiped off Norm Thomas’s home on Leonard Street last Tuesday.

“I am an antique freak,” said Norm with a laugh, standing outside his eccentric and colorfully decorated lawn, known up and down the street for its character. “I look for the most outrageous stuff that nobody has. If nobody’s got it, that’s what I’m looking for.”

And the bike turned flower pot was just one of those things.

“It’s really ornate; it’s really cool looking,” said Norm, of the antique he bought for $15. “It’s got the tile seat on it and the basket on the front and the holder to put plants…”

But now, it’s gone, and Norm knows who took it…sort of. His neighbor’s security cameras captured a thief dragging the bike through the yard last week.

“Boy, does that take guts!” he said. “I could not believe it; I was in shock.”

It’s only a few seconds of grainy footage, but Norm thinks it might be enough for someone to recognize the thief.

“What really gives her away is she’s got this over-the-shoulder length, pure blond hair,” said Norm. “I mean, the hair stands out like a sore thumb.”

To Norm, it’s not about the money. His yard is his hobby and he knows others get the same kick out of it that he does.

“I have so many people stop here and look at all the outrageous stuff I got,” he said. “It’s a fun thing and it’s too bad that someone had to ruin it.”