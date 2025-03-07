No charges in December deadly shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office is releasing information following a deadly shooting that happened back in December.

Officials say that on December 29 around 10:30 Lansing Police were called to a reported shooting on the 4900 block of Belle Chase Blvd.

We’re told that two people were found at the apartment, shot.

One of the victims, identified as Deandre Luckey, was found outside the apartment complex with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other victim was found in the apartment and was treated at the hospital.

Officials say that the shooting was in self-defense.

They concluded that Luckey attacked the other victim in an attempted robbery. Luckey shot the man in the chest, and the victim returned fire, all of which was caught on video surveillance outside of the apartments.

Under Michigan law, a person has the right to use deadly force, when necessary to protect themselves.

The person must honestly and reasonably believe that the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent imminent death or imminent great bodily harm to themselves.

If a person acts in lawful self-defense, that person’s actions are justified.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed this case thoroughly and has determined that the facts and evidence support a claim of lawful self-defense. Since the shooting and ultimate death of Mr. Luckey was justified, there will be no criminal charges pursued against the other individual.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has not released the name of a person who has not been charged with a crime.

