New partnership will connect Medicaid members with free cell phones

DETROIT — A new partnership will help connect Michigan Medicaid members with free cell phones and monthly service.

Priority Health announced Wednesday that it's partnering with FeelSafe Wireless, a Michigan-based wireless company.

The initiative was created to help connect Medicaid members with underlying health conditions connect with their health care provider.

Priority Health says FeelSafe Wireless will offer free, name-brand smartphones and free monthly service to qualifying individuals. The service consists of 1,000 free minutes, 500 texts and 4.5 gigabytes of data per month.

FeelSafe Wireless will also be participating in the new Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Benefit Broadband Program, which was designed to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the temporary EBB program, FeelSafe Wireless will offer unlimited talk, text, and 15 gigabytes of additional data monthly. Priority Health says lifeline benefits are available to those who use government programs like Medicaid or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP).

Medicaid members can learn more or enroll in the program online.

