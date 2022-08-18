New Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app offers one-stop shop for hunters, anglers

WXMI — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that its new hunting and fishing app is now available for download on Apple and Android devices.

The free Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app offers a convenient way for hunters, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to:

Buy hunting and fishing licenses and trail permits

Report deer or fish harvests

Look up regulations

Download guides and digests

Find their license history, including point and chance balances

Check out maps with several layers, showing features such as shooting ranges and boat launches

Get timely notifications from the DNR

Michigan DNR

The app is designed as a hybrid solution, which means users need internet access for some features, but not others.

“I like the app; it’s easy to use and has everything right there,” said Mike Koziara, owner of MQT Adventures and Guide Service, which provides guided fishing and other outdoor excursions in the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR says you’ll need internet access to make purchases, report harvests, download guides and digests and view a map of DNR locations.

However, you don’t need internet to view your license purchases or check out previously downloaded guides and digests.

“With hunting seasons just around the corner, the app couldn’t have launched at a better time,” said Tom Weston, DNR chief technology officer. “It has never been easier to get DNR licenses and information – download the free app and get a one-stop shop at your fingertips, plus an onX maps discount.”

A 30% discount to onX digital hunting maps is available to anyone who downloads the Michigan DNR’s new app and signs up for notifications by September 14.

You’ll receive the discount through an in-app notification on September 15.

The Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app is available:

On the App Store for Apple devices

for Apple devices On the Google Play store for Android devices

