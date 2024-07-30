New additions to Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo has a couple of new additions who can’t wait to meet you.

On their Facebook page, the zoo announced the hatching of two Magellanic penguin chicks on July 16th and 19th, marking the second consecutive successful breaking for parents Jayde and Skippers.

Officials say that the attentive care provided by their parents, along with the observations from the animal care and veterinary teams, has been instrumental in the chicks’ growth and development.

Right now, the chicks are off-exhibit, to be monitored while they grow.

The zoo says that their down feathers will gradually be replaced by juvenile feathers, marking their transition to adolescent penguins.

Once they reach that milestone, they will be ready for the public to see them.

