Nessel: 3 arrested in multistate fraud ring targeting food stamp recipients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel announced three people have been arrested and charged for their role in a multistate fraud ring targeting food stamp recipients.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says the arrests were made following an investigation conducted by its newly formed Organized Retail Crime (ORC) division alongside Michigan State Police (MSP).

Authorities from multiple agencies conducted search warrants at eight Detroit locations on May 24, leading to the arrests of 39-year-old Travis Newby, 23-year-old Derriun Williams and 47-year-old Vanessa Williams, according to Nessel’s office.

We’re told more than $4 million were stolen with data belonging to 8,000 electronic benefit (EBT) cardholders.

The state says most victims live outside of Michigan, many of them in California.

“Organized Retail Crime isn’t just shoplifting. It’s a highly involved and orchestrated criminal enterprise that costs Michigan businesses and consumers millions of dollars each year,” says Nessel. “I’m incredibly proud that through our partnership with Walmart and many local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that we were able to identify and hold these bad actors accountable.”

Nessel’s office adds the search warrants also led to a significant number of items confiscated believed to be connected to the investigation. More suspects are expected to be named in the future.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube