Neighbors react to Trump selecting JD Vance as nominee for vice president

Former president Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his vice presidential nominee

Vance is the first millennial to be on the November presidential ballot

Video shows neighbors giving their thoughts on the Ohio senator

JD Vance isn't a household name to many voters but the former author, veteran and venture capitalist could head to the White House this November.

Former president Donald Trump picked Vance, a first-term Republican U.S. senator from Ohio, to be his vice president at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Monday night.

Judy Augenstein-Gee, of Grand Ledge, believes Vance relates to voters and will be an advantage for the Trump campaign.

"[Vance is] not a typical politician. People are tired of typical run-of-the-mill politicians," Augenstein-Gee said.

Vance declined to support Trump in 2016, going as far as to call himself a 'never Trumper'. Now as Trump's running mate, Vance could be second in line to the presidency if Trump wins in November.

"I think that's great. I think that shows what an open mind President Trump has," Augenstein-Gee said.

Not everyone is sold on the Vance pick, including Mason resident Joyce Lincoln.

"I just think it's not going to make any difference at all," Lincoln said. "The only person that's going to get any attention is Trump because that's what he wants."

PHOTO: JOYCE LINCOLN, OF MASON, WALKS TO A MAILBOX TO SEND LETTERS

Daniel Valle

Another Mason resident, Aaron Lock, believes Vance could be a reasonable choice. However, Lock wants to know what policies Vance will support.

PHOTO: AARON & KISMET LOCK SIT DOWN TO EAT OUTSIDE BESTSELLERS BOOK AND COFFEE CO. IN MASON

Daniel Valle

"The environment [is one issue]," Lock said. "How much he thinks government should be involved in helping regulate businesses [is another]."

The 39-year-old Vance is also the first millennial to be nominated for president or vice president in either major U.S. party.

PHOTO: PAUL OESTERLE WALKS IN FRONT OF MAPLE STREET MALL IN MASON

Daniel Valle

Paul Oesterle, of Mason, believes Vance will give Trump enough momentum from young voters to win the White House.

"[Vance] can hopefully carry on the same values four years from now that President Trump has," Oesterle said.

