Neighbors look ahead to November as key senate race could determine control of Congress

The November General Election is set following Michigan's Primary Election on Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers square off in November for an open U.S. Senate seat

Video shows neighbors talking about issues they care about while an MSU professor talks about what to expect come November

The countdown to the November general election is on as Michigan's primary election pits a current lawmaker against a former U.S. Representative for an open U.S. Senate seat.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat is up for grabs after she announced in January 2023 that she wouldn't seek re-election.

Tuesday night's primary resulted in a primary win for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin who now moves on to the November ballot.

On the other side of the ticket is a familiar name who's no stranger to Washington politics.

Mike Rogers, a former Michigan U.S. Representative and ex-chair of the House Intelligence Committee beat out three challengers to win the Republican nomination Tuesday night.

WATCH: SENATE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE & U.S. REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN GIVES A VICTORY SPEECH AFTER DEFEATING HILL HARPER IN TUESDAY NIGHT'S PRIMARY ELECTION

Excerpt from Slotkin victory speech

Rogers and Slotkin headline a marquee race that could determine the balance of power in Congress, according to Arnold Weinfeld, associate director of Michigan State University's Institute of Public Policy & Social Research.

"Both candidates are good candidates," Weinfeld said. "It's going to be a competitive race."

Rogers retired from politics in 2015 after serving Michigan's 8th Congressional District since 2001.

Rogers came back into the fold after receiving an endorsement in March from former president Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican nominee for president.

Weinfeld says Rogers represents the best chance Republicans have at winning their first U.S. Senate seat in Michigan since 1994.

WATCH: SENATE REPUBLICAN NOMINEE MIKE ROGERS SPEAKS AT A WATCH PARTY IN LAKE ORION DURING TUESDAY NIGHT'S PRIMARY ELECTION

rogers election night

"He was... living in Florida and they pulled him back to Michigan to run for this seat," Weinfeld said. "It's because of his electability."

Weinfeld adds that Republicans are facing off against a Democratic Party that's now re-energized after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to be presumably the Democratic nominee.

"Both sides are excited and engaged at this point," Weinfeld said.

But whether the momentum from the Democratic Party will be enough to power Slotkin to victory remains to be seen.

"[Slotkin] still might be labeled as new to this... but she's proven herself to be a moderate Democrat," Weinfeld said.

James Rogers, a voter from Dewitt, says one of the issues he's focused on is the Israel-Hamas war. Rogers hopes to see the war end.

"You need peace you don't need war," Rogers said.

Grand Blanc resident Christ Balog said inflation was an issue that's second on his mind.

"I'm a retiree. I'm on a fixed income but to me, Democracy is way more important than inflation," Balog said. "It'll be cured pretty soon."

Weinfeld says the many issues in play are setting up for a tight November race.

"I think it's going to drive voter turnout in Michigan," Weinfeld said. "It'll be close."

