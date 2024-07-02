Neighbors choose to stay home for July 4th amid inflation, higher gas prices

AAA expects more than 2.3 million Michiganders to drive to their destinations this July 4th

Gas prices are up this year compared to Independence Day week last year

Video shows residents sharing travel plans while AAA explains why people still plan to make a trip

A native of Mexico and new to Michigan, Javier Guizar-Alvarez dreams of visiting the state's Upper Peninsula once his car is fixed.

Guizar-Alvarez isn't traveling anywhere during a busy July 4th holiday as he's saving his money for his car and for his taxes.

"I don't have the money [to travel]," Guizar-Alvarez said. "It's very expensive."

Gas prices have ticked up ahead of Independence Day. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for Michigan AAA Auto Club Group, says the price for a gallon of gas is higher this year.

"Last year on the Fourth of July the state average was about $3.52 a gallon for regular unleaded," Woodland said. "Today the average is already $3.64 a gallon."

Prices are even higher in some of our neighborhoods with areas of Jackson and Lansing seeing an average price of $3.74 a gallon.

WATCH: FOOD PRICES GOING UP AS NEIGHBORS EXPECTED TO SPEND MORE THIS INDEPENDENCE DAY

Neighbors expected to spend more this Independence Day

It's keeping people like Allison Zentmeyer at home to enjoy the holiday in her neighborhood.

"I do wish that things were cheaper. That's probably the big reason why I'm not going anywhere even if I had time-off," Zentmeyer said. "It's expensive to do anything nowadays."

WATCH: AAA OFFERS DRIVING & FLYING TIPS AHEAD OF JULY 4TH

AAA offers flying and driving tips ahead of July 4th

It's why Woodland says budgeting plays a bigger role when other expenses get in the way of a holiday trip.

"[Travelers] may not eat out as much or they'll look for free activities," Woodland said. "But they're still going to take their trips."

Nathan Bigham said he planned to take a trip with friends to Grand Haven but the details haven't been ironed out. Bigham remains hopeful to make that trip this week.

"I know money is tight but I'd rather have an experience," Bigham said.

