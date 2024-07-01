Neighbors adjust to inflation's impact on July 4th grocery shopping

Millions of Americans plan to spend $9.4 billion for July 4th festivities

The holiday comes as inflation increases the cost of food in our neighborhoods

Video shows customers at a grocery store explaining how they're adjusting their spending.

Food, fireworks and fun take center stage this Independence Day as some of our neighbors cut back on groceries due to inflation.

Shoppers at Gorman's Food Market in Lansing told Fox 47 News their plans to adjust to higher prices on food this July 4th.

"Coupons. Sales," said Michael Whitbread. "We have to look at what we can do without this year."

Martin Lee noticed a flier near the checkout counter that listed the number of deals on meat the store is offering.

Daniel Valle

"This meat bundle right here is pretty good," said Lee.

Lee plans to spend the holiday with his daughter and grandchildren. He's still waiting for a list of items from his daughter so he can shop.

"Ribs, burgers, chicken," said Lee. "Maybe some fruit for the kids."

Research from the National Retail Federation shows that Americans are expected to spend about $9.4 billion on July 4th festivities. The NRF says that's about $90 per person.

From 2020 to 2022 the average person spent about $80 for Independence Day according to NRF statistics. From 2023 to this year, the average person is spending just under $92 on July 4th.

Michael Whitbread says he and his family plan had to cut back on buying ribs and bought more burgers in order for their holiday budget to work.

"Sales. Coupons. Coupons help out a lot," Whitbread said. "We have to look at what we can do without this year or maybe we can get a little extra of something else."

Cathryn Johnson was shopping with her friend Pat Izzo for food to feed her chickens. Izzo said inflation has hit everybody.

"Gotta watch your pennies," Johnson said.

Still, inflation isn't keeping Izzo from traveling north to have fun during the holiday.

"I'll be celebrating in Mackinac City with the fireworks over the bridge," Izzo said.

For Lee, holidays are not about budgeting but about investing in family moments regardless of cost.

"You want the holidays to be special for your kids. You want them to know what it's like to celebrate the holidays," said Lee. "Everybody pays a little bit extra."

