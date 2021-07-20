Watch
Negative COVID result, app download: Here's what you'll need to go to Canada beginning Aug. 9

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, vehicles wait in line to cross into Canada at the Peace Bridge Plaza in Buffalo, N.Y. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, the Canadian government said that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 12:33:46-04

(WXYZ) — Canada is planning on opening its borders to Americans beginning August 9, but there are several requirements Americans must follow before entry is granted.

This is the required criteria for Americans who are seeking entry into Canada:

  • Fully vaccinated Americans must have received these vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.
  • Travelers must provide COVID-19-related information electronically through the ArriveCan app, including proof of vaccination before departing for Canada. Travelers must also hold onto their physical proofs of vaccination.
  • All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will still require a pre-entry COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arriving to Canada.
  • All travellers must still present a suitable quarantine plan, and be prepared to quarantine, should they not meet all of the conditions required to be exempt from quarantine.
  • Travelers will also be required to follow public health measures in place, such as monitoring for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, wearing a mask when in public and keeping a copy of their vaccination documentation and test results - as well as a list of close contacts and locations visited - for 14 days after entry to Canada.
  • For air travel, passengers continue to have to wear a mask in Canadian airports and on board flights to, from and within Canada, with few exceptions, and regardless of their vaccination status.
